Perron tallied a goal, put two shots on net and served two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to Montreal.

Perron's tally put the Senators up 4-3 late in the second period. With the twine finder, he is up to 10 goals, 24 points, 68 shots on net and 61 hits through 47 outings this season. Following Saturday's goal, the 37-year-old winger reached the double-digit goal mark for the 17th time across his 19-year NHL career. He has goals in back-to-back games and is heating up from his role on Ottawa's fourth line. While the veteran winger has capped value in fantasy in limited minutes, he could provide streaming value in the interim during his hot stretch of scoring.