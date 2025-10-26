Perron logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on net and two hits in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Capitals.

Perron has earned all five of his points this season over the last five games. The 37-year-old winger is filling a middle-six role with steady power-play time -- he's earned three of his points with the man advantage. He's added 12 shots on net, nine hits, six PIM and a minus-5 rating across nine contests.