Gilbert was traded to Ottawa by Philadelphia on Monday in exchange for Maxence Guenette.

Gilbert spent part of the 2024-25 campaign with the Senators, logging four regular-season games in which he notched one assist, 11 hits and four shots after he was dealt from the Sabres at last season's trade deadline. Even with the move to a new organization, the 29-year-old blueliner will likely start in the minors with AHL Belleville.