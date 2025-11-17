Senators' Dennis Gilbert: Traded to Sens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilbert was traded to Ottawa by Philadelphia on Monday in exchange for Maxence Guenette.
Gilbert spent part of the 2024-25 campaign with the Senators, logging four regular-season games in which he notched one assist, 11 hits and four shots after he was dealt from the Sabres at last season's trade deadline. Even with the move to a new organization, the 29-year-old blueliner will likely start in the minors with AHL Belleville.
