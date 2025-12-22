Cozens recorded one goal, two assists, 12 PIM, two shots on goal, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Cozens snapped a three-game pointless skid with this excellent performance, one in which he also delivered value in the physicality stats. The 24-year-old has been inconsistent of late, but he still has four multi-point performances over his previous seven contests. Cozens should remain a valuable fantasy commodity as long as he stays in a top-six role in a red-hot Senators team that has won four games in a row.