Chlapik has been skating on Ottawa's second line during training camp, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Chlapik struggled with the big club last season, notching just six points in 31 contests, but he was decent with AHL Belleville, picking up 10 goals and 22 points in 37 games. The 23-year-old is poised to skate on the Senators' second line and second power-play unit this season, so his NHL numbers should improve, but he likely won't score enough to be worthy of a roster spot in most fantasy formats.