Senators' Jake Sanderson: Nets goal against Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanderson scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Sanderson scored Ottawa's first goal at the 4:58 mark of the second period. He remains a valuable offensive contributor for the Senators, accounting for two goals and 10 points through 11 appearances this season. He's on a run of three straight games with at least one point, tallying one goal and four helpers over that stretch.
