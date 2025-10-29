default-cbs-image
Sanderson scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Sanderson scored Ottawa's first goal at the 4:58 mark of the second period. He remains a valuable offensive contributor for the Senators, accounting for two goals and 10 points through 11 appearances this season. He's on a run of three straight games with at least one point, tallying one goal and four helpers over that stretch.

