Sanderson notched two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.

The blueliner had a hand in tallies by Brady Tkachuk in the first period and Josh Norris in the second, giving Sanderson his second straight multi-point effort. He's been a big factor in the Senators' hunt for a playoff spot, and over the last 13 games, Sanderson has erupted for four goals and 17 points.