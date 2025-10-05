Jenik has been put on waivers by the Senators for the purpose of assignment to AHL Belleville, the team announced Sunday.

Jenik was among the final round of roster cuts by the Senators and will likely begin the season with AHL Belleville. The 25-year-old was a fixture there last year, scoring 12 goals and adding 17 assists in in 52 games with the team. He will likely be one of the first call-up options for the Senators should the need for a forward arise in-season.