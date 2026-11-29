Spence dished out two assists, posted a plus-2 rating and put two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Carolina.

Spence chipped in with a helper on each of Ottawa's two goals Saturday, with his lone primary assist coming on Shane Pinto's goal in the second period. Overall, the 25-year-old Spence now has six assists, seven points, a plus-18 rating, 25 shots on net, 25 hits and 35 blocked shots over 28 games this season. While he's been off to a slow start to the season offensively, his plus-minus is a testament to his contributions to the Senators' success this season. He's a decent streaming option in deep fantasy leagues due to his category coverage and elite plus-minus, which is currently tied for ninth in the NHL.