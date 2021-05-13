Norris scored the game-winning goal and had two shots with two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Toronto.
Norris finished off Brady Tkachuk's 2-on-1 setup just nine seconds into overtime following a Toronto turnover. The goal put the finishing touches on an impressive rookie campaign for the 21-year-old Norris, who accounted for 17 goals and 18 assists in 56 games. Six of his tallies came on the power play.
