Cousins (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Canadiens in the third period and did not return, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

There was no update on Cousins' status after the contest. The Senators have a few days off before they visit the Bruins on Thursday, so it may be a while before an update on Cousins' injury is available. If he can't play, Olle Lycksell and Kurtis MacDermid could both be in the lineup after previously competing for one spot in recent weeks.