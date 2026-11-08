Cousins scored a goal, added five hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Cousins tallied with 2:18 left in the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. He had gone 13 contests without a point, with the cold spell extending despite a recent move into the top six at even strength. The 33-year-old has two goals, one assist, 13 shots, 40 hits and 42 PIM over 18 outings this season. He will likely slip back into the bottom six once the Senators' forward group gets healthier.