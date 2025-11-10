Cousins scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Cousins snapped a five-game point drought with the tally. His previous two goals came in back-to-back games in late October. The 32-year-old won't be a huge factor on offense -- he's at just four points in 16 outings -- but he's added 12 shots on net, 29 PIM, 34 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He should see most of his minutes on the fourth line and has no obvious path to power-play time.