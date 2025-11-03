Cousins (undisclosed) said Monday that he's fine after exiting Saturday's game against the Canadiens, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Cousins departed Saturday's matchup in the third period, and the Senators didn't update his status after the game. However, it doesn't appear as though he'll be forced to miss Thursday's game against the Bruins. Over 13 appearances this year, Cousins has recorded two goals, an assist, 25 hits, nine blocked shots and 25 PIM while averaging 11:12 of ice time.