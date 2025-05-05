Matinpalo signed a two-year, $1.75 million contract extension with the Senators on Monday.

After appearing in just four games with Ottawa during the 2023-24 campaign, Matinpalo made 41 appearances for the Senators this year, logging a goal, three assists, 29 blocked shots, 25 hits and 20 PIM while averaging 12:37 of ice time. He'll be under contract with the team for two more years and should have an opportunity to continue his development during that time.