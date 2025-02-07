Matinpalo dressed as a seventh defenseman in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Cap space is tight for the Senators as they deal with a rash of injuries to forwards. Matinpalo was available to play as a seventh defenseman, logging just 5:35 of ice time in Thursday's contest. The 26-year-old has yet to record a point in his NHL career, including coming up empty over 17 games this season. He's added 25 shots on net, 10 blocked shots, eight hits and a minus-1 rating. Matinpalo's role could be reduced further once the Senators get an injured forward back or when Jacob Bernard-Docker (ankle) is cleared to return on defense.