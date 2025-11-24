Senators' Nikolas Matinpalo: Set to return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matinpalo (undisclosed) is projected to return to the lineup against the Kings on Monday.
Matinpalo missed Saturday's 3-2 win over San Jose after getting hurt in Thursday's 3-2 victory over Anaheim. He has chipped in two assists, eight shots on goal, 15 blocked shots and 12 hits in 12 appearances this season. Matinpalo will replace Thomas Chabot (upper body) in Monday's lineup versus the Kings.
