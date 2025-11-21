Senators' Nikolas Matinpalo: Unable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matinpalo suffered an undisclosed injury in the third period Thursday and was unable to return, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Matinpalo was hit hard into the boards by the Ducks' Radko Gudas. There was no update after the game from head coach Travis Green. If Matinpalo is unable to play Saturday in San Jose, look for Lassi Thomson to enter the lineup.
