Tomasino scored a goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Ducks.

Tomasino had the Senators' opening goal in this contest. He's earned two points, three shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over two games since he was called up to fill in for Andre Burakovsky (lower body) in the lineup. Tomasino is currently in a second-line role at even strength, giving him some potential to produce decent offense. That said, fantasy managers can wait and see if he sticks around and stays productive for the long run.