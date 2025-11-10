Greig scored a goal, dished an assist, added three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Greig started the season with three points over four games, but he cooled off quickly. He's showing a little more offense again with three points across his last four outings, including his goal Sunday, which was his first since Oct. 13. The 23-year-old forward has a total of two goals, five helpers, 24 shots on net, 22 hits, 11 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 16 appearances. He's on a pace similar to the one that yielded 13 goals and 35 points over 78 regular-season contests in 2024-25, so it's a little discouraging that his offense isn't trending up in his third full campaign.