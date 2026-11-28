Greig scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Friday.

It was Greig's first multi-point game this season. He finished Friday's game with a plus-3 rating with one hit, one blocked shot and two shots on net. Greig hasn't taken a step forward this season -- he has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 23 games, which will put him around the 30-point mark for the third-straight season. Greig appears to be what he is -- more valuable on the ice than in the fantasy arena.