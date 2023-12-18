Greig scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Greig's first-period marker briefly gave the Senators a 2-1 lead. It was his first goal and second point over seven games since he returned from a long-term lower-body injury that cost him most of November. The 21-year-old has returned to his usual third-line role. He's matched his point total from last season with nine points through 16 outings in 2023-24. Greig also has 25 shots on net, 25 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-8 rating as a solid secondary scorer for the Senators.