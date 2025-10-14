Greig scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Greig has a goal, an assist and six shots on net through three games. His physicality has been a bit down to start 2025-26 -- he has just one hit after racking up 138 of them to go with 34 points over 78 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Greig remains in a third-line role but is seeing an average of 17:04 of ice time so far, steady with last year's mark, so his offense should be fairly stable.