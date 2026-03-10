Greig scored a goal in Monday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.

Greig broke the deadlock for Ottawa midway through the second period with a wrister, and that was his 10th goal of the season. The 23-year-old snapped a nine-game goalless skid with this tally, but with just 10 goals and 17 assists in 58 contests, he's not producing enough to be a reliable fantasy option in most formats -- even if he has a top-six role in the Senators' lineup.