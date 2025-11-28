Senators' Ridly Greig: Unavailable Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greig (undisclosed) isn't available for Friday's game against St. Louis, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.
Greig hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 15. He has two goals, eight points, 20 PIM, 30 shots and 25 hits in 19 outings in 2025-26. When Greig's able to return, Hayden Hodgson might lose his spot in the lineup.
