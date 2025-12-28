Senators' Stephen Halliday: First two-point game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Halliday picked up two assists Saturday in a 7-5 loss to Toronto.
It was his first two-point performance of his NHL career, and he logged just 8:43 in Saturday's contest. He has managed three assists in his last three games, but could lose his spot in the lineup if Shane Pinto (lower body) returns against Columbus on Monday.
