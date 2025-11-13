Halliday notched three assists in AHL Belleville's 6-4 win over Rochester on Wednesday.

Halliday has been a big playmaker for Belleville this season with one goal and 13 helpers over 13 appearances. He was assist-heavy last year as well, posting 19 goals and 32 assists over 71 regular-season contests in his first professional season. The 23-year-old forward has yet to make his NHL debut, but he could be in the mix for a call-up later in the year if he continues dishing out helpers at a high rate.