Senators' Stephen Halliday: Sent to AHL affiliate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Halliday was loaned to AHL Belleville on Friday.
Brady Tkachuk (thumb) was taken off injured Friday, which resulted in Halliday being dropped to the minors to free up a roster spot for the Sens. Halliday registered an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and a minus-1 rating during his four-game stint with the big club.
