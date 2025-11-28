default-cbs-image
Halliday was loaned to AHL Belleville on Friday.

Brady Tkachuk (thumb) was taken off injured Friday, which resulted in Halliday being dropped to the minors to free up a roster spot for the Sens. Halliday registered an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and a minus-1 rating during his four-game stint with the big club.

