Senators' Stephen Halliday: Sent to Belleville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Halliday was assigned to AHL Belleville on Saturday.
Halliday has played 18 games with the Senators this season, picking up six assists. He had one goal and 18 helpers in 17 AHL games before his recall.
