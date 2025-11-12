Senators' Thomas Chabot: Exits Tuesday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chabot sustained an upper-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Stars.
Chabot did not take the ice for the second period, and the injury explains why. The 28-year-old defenseman can be considered day-to-day until more information is made available. Nikolas Matinpalo would likely draw back into the lineup if Chabot is unable to play Thursday versus the Bruins.
More News
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Scores in win Saturday•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Three-game, four-point streak•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Slides helper in shootout win•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Two apples in Game 6 loss•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Gets game-winner•