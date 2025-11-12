default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Chabot sustained an upper-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Stars.

Chabot did not take the ice for the second period, and the injury explains why. The 28-year-old defenseman can be considered day-to-day until more information is made available. Nikolas Matinpalo would likely draw back into the lineup if Chabot is unable to play Thursday versus the Bruins.

More News