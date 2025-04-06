Chabot notched an assist and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over Florida.

Chabot helped Ottawa inch closer to securing a playoff spot when he set up Matthew Highmore's empty-netter to seal the win. As a result of that insurance tally, the 28-year-old Chabot reached the 30-assist mark for the fifth time in his nine-year NHL career. The 2015 first-round selection has accumulated six goals, 36 points and a plus-12 rating across 75 appearances in 2024-25. Even though Jake Sanderson has taken over as Ottawa's No. 1 defenseman, Chabot is still more than capable of chipping in on offense when needed. The Senators' remaining schedule is far from a gauntlet, so Chabot could provide meaningful value for fantasy managers down the stretch.