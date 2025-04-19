Chabot (rest) will return to the lineup versus Toronto on Sunday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Chabot was red-hot to end the regular season, tallying three goals and seven assists during a six-game scoring streak before sitting out Thursday against Carolina. Chabot ended the regular season with nine goals and 45 points in 80 games.
