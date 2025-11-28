Senators' Thomas Chabot: Remains out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chabot (upper body) isn't expected to be in the lineup Friday versus St. Louis, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.
Chabot is set to miss his third straight game, and he's now appeared in just one of Ottawa's past seven outings. He has two goals and 10 points in 18 appearances in 2025-26. Chabot's next opportunity to return will come Sunday in Dallas.
