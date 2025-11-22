Chabot (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Following a three-game absence, Chabot is poised to return to the lineup against San Jose on Saturday. He has collected two goals, 10 points, 19 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and 11 hits across 17 appearances this season. The Senators returned Lassi Thomson to AHL Belleville on Saturday to make room for Chabot on the roster.