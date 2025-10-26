Senators' Thomas Chabot: Scores in win Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chabot scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Capitals.
Chabot gave the Senators a 6-1 lead with a power-play tally at the 9:47 mark of the third period. It was his second goal of the campaign, but the blueliner has been productive of late. Aside from finding the twine in two of his last three appearances, Chabot also has five points over his last five games (two goals, three helpers).
