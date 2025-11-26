Senators' Thomas Chabot: Set to miss another game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chabot (upper body) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Chabot remains day-to-day due to an upper-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game Wednesday. Nikolas Matinpalo should remain in the lineup against Vegas, while Chabot's next opportunity to suit up will be Friday against St. Louis.
