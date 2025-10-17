Chabot notched a power-play assist, five blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

Chabot got on the scoresheet for the first time in five games with his helper on a David Perron goal in the first period. The 28-year-old Chabot plays key minutes in the top four while seeing ice time in all situations, including on the second power-play unit. He has a helper, seven shots on net, 12 blocks, eight PIM and a minus-5 rating so far, but his offense should trend upward over time.