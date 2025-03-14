Chabot registered an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Chabot helped out on the second of Drake Batherson's tallies in the contest. With a goal and four assists over his last eight outings, Chabot is playing well lately in his usual top-four role. For the season, the 28-year-old blueliner has managed five goals, 32 points, 150 shots on net, 106 blocked shots, 44 hits and a plus-15 rating through 64 appearances. A strong finish to the campaign will give him a chance at the 40-point mark for the third time in his career.