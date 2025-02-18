Chabot left Tuesday's practice session after his hand was cut, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.
The Senators resume play Saturday versus Montreal, so Chabot will have a few days to recover before the club makes a determination on his status. The left-shot blueliner has contribued four goals and 27 points over 55 games this season. If he's forced to miss any time, Tyler Kleven will see an increased role.
More News
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Five points in last four games•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Pots game-winner•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Earns helper in return•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Good to play Saturday•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Not playing Thursday•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Exits after puck to face•