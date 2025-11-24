Chabot (upper body) won't play against the Kings on Monday, Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site reports.

Chabot is day-to-day and will sit out at least one game. He missed three straight contests before returning to the lineup in Saturday's 3-2 win over San Jose, but he might have aggravated the injury. Chabot has collected two goals, 10 points, 22 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and 13 hits in 18 appearances this season. Nikolas Matinpalo (undisclosed) is expected to replace Chabot in Monday's lineup versus the Kings.