Kleven scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two PIM, doled out four hits, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Kleven has played an elevated role to begin this season due to numerous injuries on the Senators' blue line. He's earned two points, seven shots on net, 12 hits, 18 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-3 rating over six appearances while averaging 21:12 of ice time, nearly four minutes more per game than last year. Kleven will probably return to the third pairing once the Senators get healthier, but he could take another step on offense after logging 18 points in 70 regular-season outings in 2025-26.