Nedeljkovic will patrol the visiting crease in Washington on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Nedeljkovic will attempt to win his third straight game after victories over Dallas and Columbus. He is 7-8-2 with a 3.12 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 20 appearances this season. Nedeljkovic will have a tough matchup, as the Capitals are tied for eighth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.26 goals per game.