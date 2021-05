Chekhovich recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Chekhovich set up Timo Meier for a goal in the second period. The 22-year-old Chekhovich's helper was his first NHL point in his second appearance. A seventh-round pick from 2017, the Russian winger isn't likely to make an impact with the big club for another year or two at best.