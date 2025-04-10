Thompson notched two assists and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Wild.

Thompson has four points, seven shots on net and 11 blocked shots over five outings in April. The defenseman has been able to carve out steady playing time due to multiple injury absences on the Sharks' blue line. For the season, he's up to 10 points, 40 shots on net, 47 blocks and a minus-7 rating across 29 appearances. Thompson regularly sees power-play time when he's in the lineup, giving him some appeal as a streaming option in deep fantasy formats.