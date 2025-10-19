Cagnoni has been recalled by the Sharks from AHL San Jose, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports Sunday.

The corresponding move is the placement of Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body) on injured reserve. The Sharks back end has been decimated with the injury bug in the early-going of the season, so it's a big opportunity for the 20-year-old defenseman to kick the door down and show he belongs in the NHL. Cagnoni had two assists in six NHL games last season and absolutely lit up the AHL with 52 points in 64 games.