Celebrini (illness) participated in Tuesday's practice, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Celebrini missed a few days of training camp sessions due to an illness. He compiled 25 goals and 63 points over 70 games during his rookie campaign in 2024-25. The 19-year-old forward will likely serve on the top line and first power-play unit this season.

