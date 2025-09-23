Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Celebrini (illness) participated in Tuesday's practice, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Celebrini missed a few days of training camp sessions due to an illness. He compiled 25 goals and 63 points over 70 games during his rookie campaign in 2024-25. The 19-year-old forward will likely serve on the top line and first power-play unit this season.
More News
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Won't play Sunday•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Battling illness•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Scores power-play goal•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Erupts for five points•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Plates two helpers in loss•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Assists in consecutive games•