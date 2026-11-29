Celebrini scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

This was Celebrini's fifth multi-point effort in his last seven games. The 20-year-old superstar continues to play at a high level while elevating his linemates even as the Sharks tinker with their forward combinations. Celebrini is up to 12 goals, 23 assists, 109 shots on net and a minus-6 rating across 27 outings this season. He's on track to reach the 100-point mark again but will need to pick up the pace to match his 115-point performance from last year.