Celebrini scored a goal on five shots, dished two assists, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Celebrini has four goals and seven assists over eight outings in November. The 20-year-old superstar looked great alongside fellow young stars Will Smith and Ivar Stenberg in this contest. For the year, Celebrini is at nine tallies, 18 helpers, 88 shots on net, 18 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 21 appearances. He's on track to top the 100-point mark again, but he could fall short of his 115-point effort from last year if he stays at his current pace.