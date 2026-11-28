Celebrini scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Celebrini recorded his 58th career multipoint performance, tying Steven Stamkos for the eighth most in NHL history before turning 21. The 20-year-old center continues to establish himself among the league's premier offensive talents, and his substantial responsibilities at even strength and on the power play make him an automatic fantasy starter regardless of the opposition. The numbers back him up, though, as he's tallied 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) with 51 shots on goal in 13 appearances in November.