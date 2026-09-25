Celebrini was named the Sharks' captain Friday.

San Jose's previous captain was Logan Couture, who has one season remaining on his eight-year, $64 million contract but announced his retirement in April 2025 due to a groin injury. Celebrini is the future of the Sharks after signing a five-year, $94 million contract that won't begin until the 2027-28 campaign. While his upcoming $18.8 million cap hit is unquestionably huge, the 20-year-old demonstrated that he can live up to it by scoring 45 goals and 115 points in 82 regular-season appearances last campaign. Celebrini should be one of the league's top forwards for years to come.